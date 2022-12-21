Meet Rooster, the new Bismarck Police K9

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the holidays, K9 Handler Sgt. Dan Salander received a new partner — one with four paws and big shoes to fill.

The new member of the Bismarck Police Department came to the capital city from Arizona to replace Bala, who earned her right to retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Bala was euthanized in early December due to worsening back pain. Now, the spotlight is on Rooster, formerly known as Rico, more than ever.

“Zero bite work, zero patrol work, no narcotic work yet. It’s all this very ground level, basic build up so that by the time we do get to a bite, we do get to an apprehension and bite suit, he has learned through thousands of repetitions,” said Sgt. Salander.

Salander said Rooster was “too much” for a newer handler, and because of this, formed bad habits and hard-headedness. Together, Sgt. Salander and Rooster are working on basic obedience, so there is no question about what Rooster needs to do and when he needs to do it. Sgt. Salander says there is no rush and that they are starting completely over, but he sees great potential in Rooster.

