Martin Luther Elementary School prepares for their Christmas concert

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Martin Luther Elementary Christmas concert dress rehearsal happened Tuesday, complete with bells and cheerful voices.

Around sixty students are preparing for their most prestigious concert of the year. Out of the students, Dean Weber is excited to perform for his family members.

“It’s really fun, and we don’t want to mess it up in front of a lot of people, and it’s just really fun. I bet for parents who just see us do this concert, and I just like to be able to sing and express and express,” said Weber.

The music notes have been on their mind in the classrooms and when they’re home.

“I play it over on Alexa over and over, and it gets in my head,” said Audrey Harling, a 2nd grader.

They will be presenting to their family for the grand reveal this week.

“Well, if my family’s here, it just makes them proud, and it makes me proud,” said Julia Chayka, a 4th grader.

For students outside of the sporting events, the principal says it’s a great way for the kids to be integrated together.

“It’s like a team, and they all get to be members, on this team as a choir and work together,” said Denise Wolfgram, principal.

It took them around two months and a lot of practice to get to the point of excellence they’re at.

“When I first started, I was like, how do you even do this? But now, since I got the hang of it, I got used to it, and it’s all easier for me,” said Chayka.

In preparation for their Christmas concert, the students learned to read sheet music, play bells, and hit notes just perfectly. Their choir performs at other times throughout the year, but this is the most rigorous one.

