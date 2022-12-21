Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
29-year-old Oscar Sosa sentencing
Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson