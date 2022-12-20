Vision Zero prompting ND sober ride during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holidays to discourage impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, Vision Zero is promoting ND Sober Ride. The campaign is statewide.

During the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, there will be 300 Lyft discount codes up for grabs. The goal of the campaign is to help diminish preventable traffic fatalities during the holidays.

“We want to encourage people to enjoy the holidays and have fun, but the most important part is that these holidays don’t turn into a tragedy for you and your families. We want to make sure people are planning ahead for a sober ride,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager at the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The discount code is “VZWINTER22″ to get $10 off your ride. Or you can go to the Vision Zero website. The codes are redeemable for one use per person while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.