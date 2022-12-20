Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled.

Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.

The state also filed a motion to continue the trial, saying the current list of witnesses may not allow both sides enough time to make their case to the jury. District court judge Kirsten Sjue denied the motion. Trial is still scheduled to start on January 3 in the McKenzie County Courthouse. It’s expected to last up to nine days.

