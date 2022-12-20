Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3

The trial is still scheduled to start on January 3 in the McKenzie County Courthouse. It’s...
The trial is still scheduled to start on January 3 in the McKenzie County Courthouse. It’s expected to last up to nine days.(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled.

Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.

The state also filed a motion to continue the trial, saying the current list of witnesses may not allow both sides enough time to make their case to the jury. District court judge Kirsten Sjue denied the motion. Trial is still scheduled to start on January 3 in the McKenzie County Courthouse. It’s expected to last up to nine days.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Latest News

Governor Burgum will announce his replacement today at 12:15 pm.
Sanford to step down as lieutenant governor
NDSU GRADUATES
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
10pm Sportscast 12/19/2022
First News at Ten - VOD - clipped version
Cleaning up the snow
Private contractors help dig out Bismarck