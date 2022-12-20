Snow impacts NDSU graduates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With severe winter weather causing road closures and dangerous driving conditions last week, many people were forced to cancel or reschedule plans in North Dakota. One large event in Fargo, however, went on as scheduled.

Last week’s snowstorm caused headaches for travelers and for some NDSU graduates. Some seniors felt underappreciated because of circumstances surrounding the graduation ceremony.

Ariel Iglehart was scheduled to receive her diploma Friday evening.

“I mean, I went to college during COVID, people weren’t able to walk then, and they were able to push that back, so it was really disheartening,” said Iglehart, NDSU student.

Iglehart had hoped that with road conditions making it unsafe to drive to Fargo, she would be able to walk in the spring 2023 commencement.

“I reached out to records and registration just to figure out if we were able to walk and receiving that email back saying that we weren’t going to be able to walk really made me upset,” said Iglehart

By the time the event was scheduled to start, the Fargo area already had about 12 inches of snow, and there was no travel advised on all North Dakota roads, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

“Up until the day, I was pretty convinced there was going to be a way I was going to make it because how was I going to miss out on it, and what was going to happen if I miss out on it,” said Iglehart

Later that evening after 6:00 p.m., NDSU updated their Facebook page and announced that those who could not make the graduation ceremony would be able to walk in spring 2023.

“I’m just glad that they changed it, but I think right away that should have been something that they said,” said Iglehart.

For worried graduates and families, the day of the winter 2022 commencement was stressful and disheartening. Those graduates will now be able to walk in the spring if they missed out.

Your News Leader reached out to NDSU Public Relations, but they declined the opportunity to interview.

