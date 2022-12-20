Sanford to step down as lieutenant governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brent Sanford announced his resignation as North Dakota’s lieutenant governor today.

In a letter to Governor Doug Burgum, Sanford cited a desire to return to the private sector to focus on his career and his family. He’s a certified public accountant and operated an auto dealership in Watford City before running for statewide office with Burgum in 2016. Sanford also served as mayor of Watford City.

He’s among the longest-serving lieutenant governors in the U.S. and in North Dakota’s history. His last day will be January 2nd.

Governor Burgum will announce his replacement today at 12:15 pm.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.