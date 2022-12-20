Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year.

At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need.

“Three orders coming in, but they were delayed because the interstate was closed while they all showed up this morning, so we’ll get them out on the floor this afternoon, early tomorrow,” said Francis Piatz, sales associate.

At the Bismarck Runnings, one of the most popular items this season is ice houses, and on average, they’re selling about 30 to 40 this year.

The snow has impacted shipping delays, but Kevin Lockard says they’ve been busier than last year.

“We’re about 90%. Yeah, we got held up a lot with the snow and stuff like that, and then the shipping battles have been tough,” said Lockard.

The early season start means anglers can get out and enjoy the sport they love, but with the weather, there are also challenges.

“The bad news obviously involves a snow record amongst all we’ve got, which really clogs up fishing access. People have challenges getting on to the fishing lakes,” said Greg Power, with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Even with delays with shipping and extreme weather, Lockard says people are in good spirits about the season.

“This was really great. I mean, we’ve got early snow. So we get early snow, we get ice to this point, and it has been very good. Now, of course, the recent snow storms have made it kind of difficult for guys to get on this, but otherwise, it’s just a great start to a good fishing season,” said Lockard.

The Game and Fish Department says the number of fishable lakes has grown to more than 400 in the past ten years. Even with all the recent snowfall, the retailers expect it won’t stop the anglers from going out.

