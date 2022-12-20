Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway

Hartnett Hall
Hartnett Hall(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus.

It’s expected to be completed in a year.

The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds.

Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance, said they want the building to feel like an integral part of the Minot community.

He said they are taking away the poor ventilation and lighting, and installing better acoustics for venues, classrooms, theater and the university’s radio station.

“People in the other buildings have been very gracious giving up some of their space while the renovation is going on, so I can’t say enough good things about our faculty and staff; the students who’ve been displaced,” said Winiger.

He said they are looking forward to resuming liberal arts programs in the building by spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to bring some holiday music entertainment...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
NDSU vs SDSU
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

tesla (cold)
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
bananas (no)
Lingering blizzard impacts: empty shelves at select store locations in ND
Meals on Wheels back on road. Minot.
Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days
Bismarck Rural Fire Department Station 1
Fighting fires in extreme cold can be challenging