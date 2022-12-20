Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus.

It’s expected to be completed in a year.

The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds.

Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance, said they want the building to feel like an integral part of the Minot community.

He said they are taking away the poor ventilation and lighting, and installing better acoustics for venues, classrooms, theater and the university’s radio station.

“People in the other buildings have been very gracious giving up some of their space while the renovation is going on, so I can’t say enough good things about our faculty and staff; the students who’ve been displaced,” said Winiger.

He said they are looking forward to resuming liberal arts programs in the building by spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.