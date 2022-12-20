Private contractors help dig out Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done.

Most of the city’s streets are plowed by Bismarck’s Public Works Department, but private businesses have a problem that can be bigger than this snowbank when it comes to clearing out their parking lots after a storm.

”We’ve already hauled it once this year, and we’ll have to do it again this week. Still digging out a little bit,” said Josh Vallely, general manager of Vallely Sport and Marine.

Clearing the way requires heavy machinery. For Anderson Yardworks, December’s storm has been the toughest one so far to dig clients out of.

”This last week was the worst just because of the long-enduring it took to keep up,” said Shayne Anderson of Anderson Yardworks.

Vallely Sport and Marine plows their own parking lot. However, due to the large space, the snow piles up quickly and they need to hire someone to haul it all away.

“With all of our inventory on our lot and everything, we have to get it scrapped off and get it hauled out,” said Vallely.

The snow isn’t the only thing piling up — so are phone calls from new customers wanting removal service. However, due to the amount of snow and calls, some will have to wait to get their plots cleared.

”We would love to help people out as best as we can, but we are pretty booked up and we kind of got to say ‘no’ depending on the circumstances,” said Anderson.

Depending on the size of the lot it can take between 30 minutes to a couple of hours to clear the snow.

Vallely Sport and Marine says it has been a record year for having to haul snow out of their parking lot.

