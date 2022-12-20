Pipeline company fined $50,000

Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak
KFYR
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pipeline company has been issued a $50,000 fine for violating state rules.

The Public Service Commission fined Andeavor Field Services LLC for violations while building a natural gas liquids pipeline. Commissioners said Andeavor constructed a pipeline more than 1,000 feet outside of where they had been approved to do so.

“We need to hold companies accountable to the requirements of the law and to high standards in order to maintain the public trust,” said Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak.

The commission unanimously approved the fine. Both Randy Christmann and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said they would’ve approved even higher fines for the company.

