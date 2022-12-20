Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf.

One teacher in Minot brings the elf to life!

This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class.

This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full Elf on the Shelf costume, bringing some holiday cheer to the youngsters she teaches.

”Any time we can add some novelty to the school day, or make it magical, I just want to make it magical for kids so that they want to come to school, so there’s that sense of wonder when they come to school. And it truly makes it more fun for me, and it makes learning more fun for kids too,” said Medalen.

Her kiddos get a kick of out it.

Joe Skurzewski: “What did you think when Ms. Medalen came in today and you saw her dressed as Elf on the Shelf?”

Solara Dwire, third grader: “I said, ‘Ms. Medalen, sometimes you know you have crazy ideas!’”

For Medalen, bringing cheer to the classroom is personal. Her mom Mary Ann Birkeland, a teacher in New Rockford, dressed up for her students.

”I for sure got this from my mom, and my mom is no longer with us, so it’s just kind of magical that I can kind of carry this on. And I think about all those years ago when I was so embarrassed about my mom, but now when I look at it, the traditions she was instilling in me, and just helping me understand that sense of wonder with kids and making school magical for them,” said Medalen.

So, be nice to the Elf on the Shelf. Who knows? They might be teaching your kids.

Medalen was the 2020 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

She’s not done dressing up. She says she’ll be dressed up like a gingerbread man later this week!

