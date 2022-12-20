Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus.

Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell.

Jordan Hughes, a Title III worker, said the elderly have a hard time getting out, especially during the winter. He said those in rural areas they don’t have easy access to grocery stores.

”I used to help take care of my grandparents and even back then I didn’t know this existed,” said Hughes.

Roger Reich, executive director for Minot Commission on Aging, said they get 16-20 volunteers a day be it individuals, service organizations, businesses and other groups signing up for routes.

Monday, Ryan Family Dealerships employees tagged along with gift bags — their third year in a row.

”If we’re doing the volunteer work, they allow us to go throughout the day, whenever’s needed,” said Tim Breidenbach, Ryan Family Dealerships.

These volunteers are critical to the Meals on Wheels program.

”Volunteers in Minot have always been a great asset. They come in rain, snow, shine, hot - they’re here, helping,” said Reich.

The door-to-door visits also serve as a wellness check in case nobody answers the door. Then, staff bring the food back and calls the emergency contact.

”We try to add new things for variety. There’s a lot of meals people prefer. We’re a meat and potatoes kind of state,” said Hughes.

Beef stroganoff, steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes were on the menu.

Reich said each meal costs $11.50 and funds come from the federal government. They also contract with the state and recieve donations.

In rural areas without access to a meal center, the Title III program partners with restaurants to cook food in smaller towns to deliver to their residents.

Hughes said they preempt snow days because they added extra frozen meals before the storm.

