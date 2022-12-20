Lingering blizzard impacts: empty shelves at select store locations in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm and blizzard shut down interstates and delayed shipments of merchandise at certain stores, according to a Walmart spokesperson. This is leaving some shelves empty.

The days leading up to Christmas are some of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s definitely not a time when you want to see empty shelves. But that’s the situation at the north Bismarck Walmart and other select Walmart locations in the area.

These viewers’ photos show empty shelves at north Walmart. Your News Leader visited the store and saw only a few cuts of meats, very few fruits and vegetables and no salad or lunch meat packages.

Walmart corporate said over the phone that a “perfect storm” lead to empty shelves, in addition to holiday shopping. They did not know if trucks were stuck during the blizzard. The corporate spokesperson said trucks are arriving at the Mandan location to begin restocking.

At the north Bismarck Cashwise store, things are looking different on the product shelves.

Some shoppers said that’s one of the reasons they traveled to a different store.

“It’s unbelievable, but I understand because trucks didn’t get through. So, it’s probably gonna get stocked up again,” said Bismarck shopper Janice Gillenberg.

Gillenberg said she’s never seen stores this low before and says it makes people appreciate what they have.

The north Cashwise manager said they’ve unloaded seven trucks in three days. Normally, they receive one per day.

“I feel bad, I feel bad because everyone wants great conditions, but this event definitely was a challenge for everybody,” said Store Director Jim Polk.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson added they appreciate everyone’s patience as associates restock shelves.

Your News Leader visited other stores in the Bismarck area and each one was low or empty on lunch meats, fruits and vegetables.

