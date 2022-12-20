Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles

Gold coins found in Salvation Army Red Kettles around Fargo, ND.
Gold coins found in Salvation Army Red Kettles around Fargo, ND.(Fargo Salvation Army)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.

A third gold coin was received in the army’s Red Kettle three days later, with an estimated value of $1,800.

To date, the Fargo-Moorhead Red Kettle Campaign has raised $507,707.88, which is 50.8% the $1 million dollar Christmas goal. The Salvation Army serves more than 40,000 meals and also helps with rent, utilities, medication and more.

Nearly 1,000 Christmas food boxes were served on Monday, December 19, with toys for thousands more being provided through the Army’s Toy Towne.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means, and we are so grateful,” remarked Major Abe Tamayo.

If you don’t have cash/change, or can’t make it to a kettle, you can also give to the campaign virtually.

Related Links
Donate to the Virtual Red Kettle

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Latest News

The trial is still scheduled to start on January 3 in the McKenzie County Courthouse. It’s...
Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3
Governor Burgum will announce his replacement today at 12:15 pm.
Sanford to step down as lieutenant governor
NDSU GRADUATES
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
10pm Sportscast 12/19/2022
10PM Sportscast 12/19/22