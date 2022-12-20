Fighting fires in extreme cold can be challenging

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The near life-threatening wind chills change the way firefighters respond to calls.

Bismarck Rural Fire Department trains for colder days. Chief Casey Rogstad says during emergency calls, firefighters rotate to stay warm and continuously run water through hoses. Even on the coldest days, he said it’s worth it.

“I just still enjoy being able to help people. When you help people when they need help the most and it’s gratifying,” said Rogstad.

Rodstag reminds people to run cars outside the garage to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.