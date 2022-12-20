Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay

Southern border
Southern border(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from lifting a Trump-era border policy.

Title 42, a public health statute from the 1920s, was put in place in 2020 by the Trump administration to block illegal entry from migrants across the southern border. Monday, the Supreme Court’s stay means it’ll remain in place, and Senator Kevin Cramer is happy about that.

Cramer said Monday: ”If Title 42 was lifted this week, the crisis at the southern border would have only gotten worse.”

Nineteen states asked the Supreme Court for the emergency state.

