Class-B Basketball Polls

Class-B Basketball Poll
Class-B Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Once you get a few weeks into the basketball season, the weekly high school polls have a tendency to not change much unless a top ten team loses a game. With the big winter storm dominating the sports world last week, not many games were played so the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association looks very similar.

3rd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17) — 1-0 Record — 170 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 1-0 Record — 143 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan — 1-0 Record — 130 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Thompson — 1-0 Record — 109 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Shiloh Christian — 1-0 Record — 92 pts — Last week: 5th

6. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 88 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Grafton — 3-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 8th

8. North Border — 1-0 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 9th

9. Des Lacs-Burlington — 2-0 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 10th

10. North Star — 2-0 Record — 26 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro-Central Valley (1-0), St. John (1-0), Sargent County (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-1), Kindred (0-1), Linton-HMB (2-0).

4th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (11) — 4-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kindred (4) — 5-0 Record — 151 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Rugby — 4-0 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Shiloh Christian (1) — 5-0 Record — 117 pts — Last week: 4th

5. May-Port CG (1) — 5-0 Record — 101 pts — Last week: 6th

6. Central Cass — 2-1 Record — 81 pts — Last week: 5th

7. Thompson — 4-1 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Northern Cass — 2-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Central McLean — 4-0 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 9th

10. Carrington — 5-0 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (4-1), Garrison (3-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (3-1), Oakes (1-1), Westhope-Newburg (6-0), Hatton-Northwood (4-0), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-1), Grafton (4-2), Tioga (4-0).

