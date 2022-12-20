Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production

Oil well in the snow
Oil well in the snow(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather.

During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.

“Once a well goes down in this weather, it can be extremely challenging to get that pumping unit running again and get all the equipment and pumps warm again so that you can maintain production,” said Helms.

The most recent figures show that North Dakota produced more than 1.1 million barrels per day in October. Natural gas production fell by 1%.

