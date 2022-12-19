Snow removal operations, online city map: Bismarck Public Works asking for patience

Snow removal operations map Bismarck
Snow removal operations map Bismarck(City of Bismarck)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With snow and ice-covered roads, drivers in Bismarck want to know which roads are safer to drive on for their day-to-day commutes.

Bismarck Public Works offers a snow removal operations map that shows which streets in the city have been plowed, which are being worked on, and which are up next. During the November snowstorm, the public was utilizing this map, and many were upset about the map not updating automatically. With this month’s storm, the map didn’t update until all the streets were plowed.

“We’re trying to update the map as often as we can, but it’s still a manual process. One of the things citizens have to remember is, it’s the same people doing the mapping as doing the snow fighting, so we ask that everyone just have patience,” said Steve Salwei, director of Public Works service operations.

Both Steve Salwei and Keith Glass, the roads and street superintendent, say many times, crews are pulled out of their route to assist in an emergency.

Updating the map is a manual process as plow operators come in between shifts and trace the streets they did, which is then transferred to the online map. Emergencies and reroutes are common in severe weather events, and those at Public Works felt it was best to update only as roads are finished.

Plow drivers work 12-hour shifts, all day and night. Drivers update finished roads as soon as they can, but their main priority is making sure streets are safe to drive on.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to bring some holiday music entertainment...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
NDSU vs SDSU
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
plowing
Plow operators staying persistent during the storm
snow drives nd tourism
The snow benefits North Dakota tourism and recreational activities
ndsu highlights
6PM Sportscast 12/17/22