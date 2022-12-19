NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced

Last year's name a plow winner, Darth Blader
Last year's name a plow winner, Darth Blader
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27.

Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.

2022 NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest winners:

  • Bismarck District: Plowabunga
  • Devils Lake District: Scoop Dogg
  • Dickinson District: Big Leplowski
  • Fargo District: Plow Force One
  • Grand Forks District: Austin Plowers
  • Minot District: CtrlSaltDelete
  • Valley City District: Sleetwood Mac
  • Williston District: Blizzard Buster

District employees narrowed down snowplow names submitted for each district and the overall winners were chosen by the NDDOT team.

“We are thrilled that our second Name-A-Plow Contest had even more submissions than the first,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a name and thank you, especially to our snowplow operators who work long hours in tough conditions to keep North Dakota moving. Safety needs to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind while driving this winter and downloading the ND Roads app is a great place to start.”

