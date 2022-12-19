ND awarded money for clean water programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Dakota $8.7 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program.

This program finances the development of water systems for communities, schools, parks and other projects statewide.

Bipartisan support for the legislation increased funding for state programs like these to accelerate water infrastructure improvements such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act authorizing $200 million.

The state Department of Environmental Quality also received another $5.7 million grant back in August for the program.

