ND awarded money for clean water programs

Grant for clean water in ND
Grant for clean water in ND(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Dakota $8.7 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program.

This program finances the development of water systems for communities, schools, parks and other projects statewide.

Bipartisan support for the legislation increased funding for state programs like these to accelerate water infrastructure improvements such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act authorizing $200 million.

The state Department of Environmental Quality also received another $5.7 million grant back in August for the program.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to bring some holiday music entertainment...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller were each charged with one count of Failure to Notify...
Additional charge, no-bond for couple hauling 8-year-old daughter’s body
NDSU vs SDSU
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

Oil well in the snow
Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
Snow removal operations map Bismarck
Snow removal operations, online city map: Bismarck Public Works asking for patience
communicating winter weather
Morse Code of Weather: communicating winter weather using uncertainty-driven and probabilistic graphics