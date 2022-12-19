Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Christopher Vickerman
Christopher Vickerman(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader.

A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec. 2021 in the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman.

The following March, the courts sentenced him to 80 years in prison, with no chance of parole until he served at least 68 years, or 85% of the sentence.

In November, the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld the conviction, but ordered the lower court to resentence Christopher, on the grounds the court did not appropriately factor in his life expectancy when determining a sentencing.

At Monday’s resentencing, Judge Douglas Mattson elected to give Christopher the most severe sentencing in North Dakota, life without the possibility of parole.

