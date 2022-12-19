At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, during a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu.

KHNL reports the flight was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona and hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes from landing in Honolulu on Sunday.

The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats and at least one hit the ceiling.

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m. The Airbus A330 was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

“The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees,” an airline spokesperson said.

Shortly before the aircraft landed, dozens of firefighters, paramedics and the state Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team were called to the airport for the “mass casualty emergency,” meeting the aircraft at the gate.

At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence.

KHNL reports the age of passengers injured ranged from 14 months to adults. Passengers were treated for a long list of injuries, including serious head injuries, cuts, bruises and loss of consciousness.

Of those injured, 20 people were taken to emergency rooms.

Eleven were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, Honolulu EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland said.

“Although initially we thought there were some patients with critical injuries, after further assessment it turns out they weren’t that severely injured, which was great,” Ireland said.

It was unclear how many of those injured were airline crew members.

The National Weather Service said the severe turbulence happened at about 36,000 feet.

“We believe the flight may have gone through a thunderstorm, which may have caused the severe turbulence,” said NWS meteorologist Genki Kino. “During that time, there were scattered thunderstorms everywhere.”

Passenger Kaylee Reyes said the plane was about 30 minutes from landing when the severe turbulence hit. Her mother had just sat down when the incident happened and hadn’t had a chance to buckle her seatbelt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said, adding the turbulence came out of nowhere.

Passenger Jazmin Bitanga said there were actually two “intense” drops of altitude — one so strong it sent her boyfriend’s metal water bottle flying up so hard it cracked the ceiling above them.

“I turned around and there was a couple of people bleeding and just bracing themselves,” said Bitanga, who was flying home from college for the holidays. “Just all around me there were people crying.”

The incident comes as a powerful cold front begins to impact the state, bringing the threat of strong winds, torrential rains and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
A Sanborn, North Dakota man is behind bars after an hour-long standoff with Nebraska State Patrol
North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol
NDSU vs SDSU
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to bring some holiday music entertainment...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

Latest News

The price for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball is the second highest paid for a baseball auction.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction
FILE - Earlier this week, Elon Musk disbanded a key advisory group for Twitter, the Trust and...
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
Hawaiian Air flight hits turbulence
36 people injured, including 11 seriously, after Honolulu-bound flight hits severe turbulence
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire watches during the second half of an NBA...
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter