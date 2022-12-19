Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022.

The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.

“This year, there was an indefinite suspension of license due to a felony conviction. There’s been some alcohol or substance abuse issues that require them reporting to our PHP program. So, those are some of the actions that were taken this year,” said Sandra DePountis, executive director for the North Dakota Board of Medicine.

The board reviewed 174 complaints in 2022. Approximately 5,700 doctors are licensed to practice in North Dakota.

