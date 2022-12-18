No emergency calls this blizzard for Rough Rider snowmobilers, but they’re ready just in case

Rough Rider snowmobilers
Rough Rider snowmobilers(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Treacherous roads over the past week can be especially problematic during an emergency. That’s why some responders choose to help others from their snowmobiles.

The Rough Rider snowmobilers are part of the Community Emergency Response team.

They’re on standby each blizzard to help connect people with care -- ready to bring surgeons to emergency surgery, bring life-saving medicine to patients, look through stranded cars for people, or help in other events that meet emergency criteria.

As of Friday they haven’t been called to an emergency this blizzard, which they say is a good thing. But they’re always ready just in case.

