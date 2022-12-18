Minot State’s Gutierrez activated by Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday’s game

LAS VEGAS – Former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez was activated by the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Raiders announced Saturday on Twitter that the 24-year-old Gutierrez had been elevated from the practice squad, among a series of other moves.

In April, the Denver Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent, though he did not make the final roster.

In October, the Patriots signed Gutierrez to their practice squad, and released him roughly a week later.

Later that month, the Raiders signed him to their practice squad.

