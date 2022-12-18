Local small businesses packaging online orders for USPS Christmas deadline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many of us were snowed in this past week, in person shopping was put on pause, but small businesses that offer online shopping had great results from their customer’s holiday shopping.

In North Dakota, small businesses are always prepared for weather related closures. When no travel is advised statewide, in person shopping becomes impossible. Luckily for some, their online orders help to keep them going.

“I know my foot traffic in store is much higher than my website traffic, so it helps so much more to have people come in and shop physically,” said Jaime Bender, owner of Luna Nox Boutique.

While many local businesses do rely on in person shopping year-round and for the holidays, online orders and shipping went up this year due to the snowstorms.

Speaking of nuts, the owner of Dakota Nuts-N-Candy says the online shopping option has been very beneficial.

“The holiday season has been really good for online orders, were probably putting out 50 to 74 packages a day,” said Michael Iken, the owner of Dakota Nuts and Candy.

Luna Nox has offered online shipping for about two years since they opened, and Dakota Nuts-N-Candy has offered it for five years. For shipping purposes, local businesses use USPS ground shipping, and today is the deadline for orders to make it before Christmas Day.

“Online orders have gone up quite a bit because people want to make sure that packages get out by today because today is the last day to get shipments to guarantee they’ll be there for Christmas time,” said Iken.

While small businesses depend on customers being able to shop physically in store, integrating both in person and online shopping is helpful for closures due to weather, construction, and even in the past, COVID.

“You know with shipping deadlines, so it’s really nice to be able to get things out on time,” said Bender.

For the holiday season, remember our local small businesses, and check their websites to see if shipping is possible.

The deadline for shipping to arrive before Christmas is Saturday 12/17, but many Bismarck small businesses offer local pick up all year around.

