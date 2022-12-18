CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!

The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

Santa Claus himself even made an appearance, taking pictures with fans, and even joined the musicians on stage.

“It’s a beautiful thing for the people of Minot to come out here, get together in this warm, salubrious climate, and just enjoy the holidays together,” Santa told Your News Leader.

As part of the event, the Minot Area Homeless Coalition collected non-perishable donations for families in need, and Canadian Pacific donated $7,000 to the coalition.

The train also visited Carrington, Harvey, and Kenmare Saturday.

Musician Alan Doyle is joined by Santa Claus on stage on the CP Holiday Train in Minot.
Hundreds gather in the cold in downtown Minot Saturday night to welcome the CP Holiday Train.
Minot residents enjoy a concert on the CP Holiday Train.
