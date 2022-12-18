Class-A Basketball Polls

Class-A Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January 17 is still over a month away but Class-A basketball fans have to be looking forward to the third Tuesday of the new year. January 17 is when Minot and Century play for the first time.

The Magicians and Majettes are the number one ranked teams in the state. The Patriots boys and girls are second in the voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (14) — 4-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century (5) — 3-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 3-0 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 3-0 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-0) and Wahpeton (2-0)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (19) — 3-0 Record — 95 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century — 2-2 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 2-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 3-0 Record — 30 pts — Last week: 5th

5. West Fargo — 2-1 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 4th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (2-0) and Wahpeton (2-0)

