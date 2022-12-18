Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FCS National Championship will be a Dakota Marker matchup on the year’s biggest stage. No. 3 North Dakota State (12-2) and No. 1 South Dakota State (13-1) will play for a national title on January 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The Jackrabbits topped Montana State Saturday in the second of two FCS semifinal games 39-18, clinching their bid to the championship. It’s SDSU’s second ever title game appearance, the first coming in the spring season in 2020-2021.

NDSU earned the program’s 10th FCS national title bid with a 35-32 win over Incarnate Word Friday night, and look to win their 10th FCS championship since 2011.

January 8 will be the 20th meeting between NDSU and SDSU, with the Bison holding a 10-9 series advantage. South Dakota State has won five of the previous seven, including each of the previous three. SDSU won 23-21 in Fargo on October 15 this fall.

The Jackrabbits and Bison finished first and second respectively in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this fall, with SDSU going unbeaten in conference play. They’ve now won 13 straight since their season-opening loss to Iowa on September 3.

North Dakota State heads into the title game on a seven-game win streak. Their only two losses this fall were to PAC-12 foe Arizona, and SDSU.

The FCS National Championship kicks off at 1 p.m. CST/noon MST from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air nationally on ABC.

