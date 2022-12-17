Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday.

Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for driving or flying.

Minot State’s Office of Student Affairs treated the students to pizzas from Planet Pizza while they had to wait.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.