Senators urge DoD to reinstate soldiers discharged due to military vaccine mandate

A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense...
A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense Department to reinstate soldiers discharged for refusing to take the vaccine.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – In the wake of the U.S. Senate passing a version of the 2023 Defense Bill that eliminated the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota’s John Hoeven, are asking the Defense Department to reinstate soldiers discharged for refusing to take the vaccine.

Hoeven joined 10 other Senators, including Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, in signing the letter.

The letter reads, in part:

“While we are proud to see this needed change included, simply reversing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is insufficient to right the wrongs done to our service members. We write today to urge immediate action from the Pentagon to protect our service members and provide much-needed direction and stability for America’s brave heroes and their families.”

A report from Military Times in April indicates that roughly 70% of the troops discharged for refusing to receive the vaccine received a general discharge, which protects their veterans benefits, and gives them the chance to return to the armed forces.

You can find the full letter here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Power outages
Power outages reported amid winter storm
Suspect arrested in Williams County murder investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set

Latest News

The CP Holiday Train will make stops in Harvey, Minot, and Kenmare on Saturday! If you go, be...
CP Holiday Train returns this weekend, invites guests to give back
Some students at Minot State University who couldn't get their holiday break started just yet...
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
blizzard conditions
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
Weather Whip with reporters
Weather Whip with Reporters