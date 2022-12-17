No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather.

The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on gravesites Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. The public is invited, but there will be no formal ceremony.

Organizers encourage guests to dress warmly due to dropping temperatures. Those participating should be aware that they may have to walk due to parking limitations, and avoid using metal shovels to remove snow from gravesites, to avoid damaging grave markers.

A wreath ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

