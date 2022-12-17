Montana’s minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January

Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced.

It’s the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.

An estimated 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022 and are likely to receive higher wages due to the 2023 minimum wage increase, state labor officials said.

The state calculates the cost-of-living adjustment based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index, which was 8.26% from August 2021 to August 2022.

Montanan’s minimum wage increased by 45 cents to $9.20 for 2022 after a 5.25% increase in the CPI.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 and applies in 20 states, including Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Suspect arrested in Williams County murder investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set
Stuck at home
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
A Sanborn, North Dakota man is behind bars after an hour-long standoff with Nebraska State Patrol
North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol

Latest News

North Dakota Seal
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
N. Dakota annual sessions may gain traction with term limits
SD Department of Human Services
South Dakota lawmakers push review of program for disabled
Wind turbine
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm