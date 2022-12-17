CP Holiday Train returns this weekend, invites guests to give back

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling through parts of our viewing area this weekend.

The train, decked in Christmas lights, arrived in eastern North Dakota Friday, but it will arrive in Harvey Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

The train will stop in downtown Minot Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It will also make a stop in Kenmare at 8:30 p.m.

At each stop, entertainers will perform for the crowd, there will be hot chocolate, and Santa is expected to make an appearance.

If you go, be sure to bring a donation of non-perishable food, household items, or cleaning supplies.

You can donate to those in the community in need at locations near the even that are drop-off spots.

“As this is a Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event, their mission and goal is to provide healthy food for families that otherwise wouldn’t be able to have the sustenance that they need. So partnering with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been an annual event that we absolutely love participating in every year,” said Karrie Christensen, with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition has a list on its Facebook page of downtown Minot merchants who are drop-off sites for donations.

The event is free to attend.

It’s the first time the train has made its tour since 2019.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.