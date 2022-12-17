BREAKING: NDSU holds off Incarnate Word, returning to Frisco

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bison are headed back to Frisco.

North Dakota State held off a furious run by Incarnate Word to win the FCS Semifinals, 35-32.

The Bison will face the winner of South Dakota State and Montana State.

North Dakota State and Incarnate Word played in the F.C.S. Semi-Finals on Friday in Fargo. The Bison held a team that scored 66 points last week to 32 while the NDSU offense scored 35. The Bison will have a chance to win a 10th FCS championship in January.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 16 point lead in with 7:33 to play in the 1st quarter. The Cardinals scored a pair of touchdowns and their defense forced a safety.

The Bison turned the tide in the 2nd quarter. A field goal and touchdown run’s from Kobe Johnson and Cam Miller gave NDSU a 17-16 half time lead.

In the 3rd quarter, The Bison built a 24-16 lead on a 49-yard Kobe Johnson touchdown run, but U.I.W. had an answer in quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. He had a pair of short rushing touchdowns to put the Cardinals up 29-24 heading into the 4th quarter.

The two teams traded field goals to make it 32-27 with Incarnate Word still leading. The lead lasted until Kobe Johnson busted free from 31 yards midway through the 4th. The Bison went for the 2-point conversion, and it was good putting the home team ahead 35-32.

With about five minutes to play, U.I.W. went for it on 4th down deep in NDSU territory and the Bison defense held.

The Bison defense sealed the victory when Dawson Weber intercepted a deep pass attempt. It was his 2nd INT of the game.

North Dakota State is heading back to the FCS championship game and the Bison will play the winner of the South Dakota State verses Montana State game which is on Saturday afternoon in Brookings.

