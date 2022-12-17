Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco.

Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.

Weather related or not, those who couldn’t get to the game didn’t let their tickets go to waste.

“I like the crowds, the enthusiasm, the noise,” Bob Shirley said.

Bison fans filled the Fargodome for game day, which is nothing new, especially with a trip to Frisco on the line. However, for a select few, getting to see the green and gold hit the gridiron in person meant a little more.

“It’s just a flavor that you can’t get sitting alone at home on a day like this,” Shirley added.

Shirley is a WWII veteran. He was drafted into the Navy right out of high school in 1945. He’s one of many veterans who got to cheer on the team in person Friday night.

“I have been to probably more Bison games than I deserve,” he said.

He and his fellow veterans attribute that to a woman they call “The Sign Lady.”

“There are many times that we, as season ticket holders, can’t use all of our tickets,” Alana Christensen said. “Maybe we’re busy harvesting, maybe we’re deer hunting, whatever.”

Since 2018 Christensen has been putting Bison football tickets into the hands of veterans. For the win or go home game, she was able to round up 128 tickets.

“I think all of Bison Nation respects and honors veterans,” Christensen added. “We can’t do enough for them.”

Looking out onto the field, those like Shirley say the feeling is mutual.

“I can’t say enough about this lady for what she’s done for the veterans,” Shirley said.

