Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans

“I like the crowds, the enthusiasm, the noise,” said one Fargo WWII veteran.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco.

Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.

Weather related or not, those who couldn’t get to the game didn’t let their tickets go to waste.

“I like the crowds, the enthusiasm, the noise,” Bob Shirley said.

Bison fans filled the Fargodome for game day, which is nothing new, especially with a trip to Frisco on the line. However, for a select few, getting to see the green and gold hit the gridiron in person meant a little more.

“It’s just a flavor that you can’t get sitting alone at home on a day like this,” Shirley added.

Shirley is a WWII veteran. He was drafted into the Navy right out of high school in 1945. He’s one of many veterans who got to cheer on the team in person Friday night.

“I have been to probably more Bison games than I deserve,” he said.

He and his fellow veterans attribute that to a woman they call “The Sign Lady.”

“There are many times that we, as season ticket holders, can’t use all of our tickets,” Alana Christensen said. “Maybe we’re busy harvesting, maybe we’re deer hunting, whatever.”

Since 2018 Christensen has been putting Bison football tickets into the hands of veterans. For the win or go home game, she was able to round up 128 tickets.

“I think all of Bison Nation respects and honors veterans,” Christensen added. “We can’t do enough for them.”

Looking out onto the field, those like Shirley say the feeling is mutual.

“I can’t say enough about this lady for what she’s done for the veterans,” Shirley said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Power outages
Power outages reported amid winter storm
Suspect arrested in Williams County murder investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set

Latest News

The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on gravesites Sunday, Dec. 18,...
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
Organizers with Minot's Wreaths Across America event at Rosehill Cemetery say they're able to...
Anonymous sponsor puts Minot Wreaths Across America event over goal
Bison headed back to Frisco
BREAKING: NDSU holds off Incarnate Word, returning to Frisco
A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense...
Senators urge DoD to reinstate soldiers discharged due to military vaccine mandate