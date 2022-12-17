Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm

Wind turbine
Wind turbine(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company.

The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households.

The project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harold, South Dakota, near the co-op’s service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.

ENGIE operates or is building almost five gigawatts of wind, solar and battery storage projects across the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Suspect arrested in Williams County murder investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set
Stuck at home
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
A Sanborn, North Dakota man is behind bars after an hour-long standoff with Nebraska State Patrol
North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol

Latest News

Minimum Wage
Montana’s minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January
North Dakota Seal
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
N. Dakota annual sessions may gain traction with term limits
SD Department of Human Services
South Dakota lawmakers push review of program for disabled