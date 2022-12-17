Anonymous sponsor puts Minot Wreaths Across America event over goal

Organizers with Minot's Wreaths Across America event at Rosehill Cemetery say they're able to have a wreath for every gravestone, following an 11th-hour sponsorship.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Organizers with Minot’s Wreaths Across America event at Rosehill Cemetery say they’re able to have a wreath for every gravestone, following an 11th-hour sponsorship.

This is footage from the wreaths event at Rosehill a few years ago.

Richard Reuer, one of the organizers of the Minot event, said they were behind sponsorships leading up to the cutoff date right before Thanksgiving.

He said they were roughly 300 wreaths short, meaning some graves would not get a wreath.

When Reuer checked online to make sure his order was complete, he got a surprise.

“That’s when I noticed that someone had sponsored 563 wreaths, and there was another person that sponsored 56 wreaths, so that put us up to about 1300 wreaths,” said Reuer.

Reuer said the sponsorship appeared to come from the Civil Air Patrol, but no one with the patrol claimed credit for it.

The spillover wreaths will go to Arlington National Cemetery.

As for Saturday’s scheduled wreaths ceremonies, the one at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan was canceled, with just a wreath laying Sunday, but the Saturday event in Minot at Rosehill will go on as planned, for now.

