Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota

A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. - A moment captured on a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer’s dashcam shows the perils of driving on North Dakota roads during storms like the one we’re experiencing.

The patrol shared the video on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, of a patrol vehicle posted at a gate closure on I-94, headed east out of Jamestown.

A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.

According to the post, the incident occurred shortly before 3:15 p.m., and the interstate between Jamestown and Fargo had been closed at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

