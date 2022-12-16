Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel was so difficult in Bismarck most of our newsroom couldn’t get to work safely. Heeding the warnings of the first responders, we kept many of them at home, with just a few finding safe routes to carefully make the trek. Still, everyone pitched in to show us what the conditions were like.

“I’m Demi Hartl reporting in Lincoln, North Dakota, where the snow drifts are... insane. I don’t know if you can see behind me... this is crazy,” said Demi Hartl.

I’m Jody Kerzman, outside my house in South Bismarck, where my neighbors are moving snow off of the sidewalks while we wait for the snowplow to come to plow our street,” said Jody Kerzman.

“This is Daniel Burbank in the northern portion of Bismarck, where the winds are continuing to whip, and there’s a lot less coverage out here. Snow drifts covering almost up to cars. SUVs on the side of the road. Some people just parking and trying to get to safe places,” Daniel Burbank.

“Joel Crane reporting from my house here in east Bismarck. I have a couple neighbors out that are snow blowing, some have been shoveling. What’s funny is, the snow is getting blown around,” said Joel Crane.

“Hi guys. Erika Craven here, just walking into this winter wonderland. My neighbors, so kindly, shoveled out. That’s “North Dakota Nice” right there. Last night coming back, this parking lot was just drifted over. I think they spent a few hours this morning here shoveling, so people could get out,” said Craven.

“Hello, I’m reporter Maiya Fleck... and I’m Christa Kiedrowski... and we’re in downtown Bismarck. The weather conditions are looking a lot better than yesterday, I must say. Ya, it’s so much better, the winds have died down. It’s still cold, but visibility is so much better. Winds are great, it’s looking a lot better you guys... Stay safe out there... Stay safe,” said Maiya Fleck and Christa Kiedrowski.

