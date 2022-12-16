Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home.

Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing.

In fact, we think it’s good news.

Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy and keeping cabin fever from getting the best of them.

Being stuck at home is starting to take a toll on some. Many kids haven’t been to in person school since Tuesday. And while virtual learning has kept some busy, many have found other ways to entertain themselves during this winter weather.

Hudson and Keaton Hintz headed outside, made a giant snowman and taste tested some icicles. Their mom confesses, she’s almost finished her third book of the week.

Mollie Schulz’s list for her busy kids includes painting milk cartons and unicorns, making forts and baking cookies.

It seems many of us have dusted off our cookbooks and aprons and spent these snow days baking up a storm of our own.

“We made sugar cookies, grinch cookies and pretzel bark,” said fifth grader Tesslyn Klaudt, who says being home from school all week has been just fine.

And there have been gingerbread houses and fancy breakfasts.

Some of you have to work from home, but others have turned to crafts, board games and puzzles. And then there’s the snow that needs to be moved.

Eight-year-old Cam Dever is staying busy writing letters to the custodians at her school.

“Thank you for keeping us safe,” she wrote.

The overall theme: we’ve got this. North Dakotans are tough and even in the longest, snowiest days, we find ways to stay busy, and stay smiling.

You can see all the responses on Jody’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/JodyKerzmanKFYRTV/). Maybe you’ll even get an idea you want to try!

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.