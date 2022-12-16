Roughrider Boys Basketball Tourney

Roughrider Tournament
Roughrider Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Roughrider tournament has been a staple in Western North Dakota for decades. It’s a good way to test your boys basketball team early in the season on a floor you hope to be playing on during Region-7 in March. Tomorrow was supposed to be the final day of the tourney at Trinity but is now scheduled to start on Monday.

The Roughrider is far from the only sporting event. Gregg Grinsteinner is the Titans athletic director and head coach. He says the communication part is the most important factor when trying to organize once Plan-A was snowed under. There are A-D’s, coaches, workers and officials that need to be informed.

Gregg Grinsteinner, Trinity Head Coach & Athletic Director, said “it’s been a challenge to get eight different schools on the same page. People have been willing to move games around. People have been willing to adjust times on the bracket, I mean we’ve had to adjust times two different times because of different school activities going on as well. We’ve had testing periods in all eight schools going on so it’s kind of been a challenge. It’s been a fun challenge to find out if we can actually make something work.”

Grinsteinner says they have moved the bracket and start times to best accommodate the teams that have to travel the farthest. The plan now is to plan on Monday and Thursday and then see what happens for the final day.

Grensteinner said, “we’re trying to do the best we can and hopefully we’ll be able to pull it off. We got two days scheduled for sure for next week, weather permitting again and then we’re trying to juggle and see what’s the best date for everybody to do the last day of the tournament, but we want the kids to get the games. Whatever we need to do as athletic directors to get the kids games we’re going to try to do.”

This is the 51st-Annual Roughrider Tournament for the boys.

