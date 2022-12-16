Remote learning, cancellations keep some parents home amid winter storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A combination of the blowing snow, workplaces closing, and schools going to remote learning has many parents staying at home much of this week.

Your News Leader wanted to hear how some families are faring.

The four Dreyer kids all attend Nedrose School District, which has been using remote instruction for the past couple of days.

Their dad Nick Dreyer has been staying home this week, keeping an eye on the kiddos and making sure they’re completing their daily assignments.

Mom Margaret was able to make it in to Minot to work, while Nick stayed home.

“One thing that COVID did was prepare schools, and really prepared parents for days like this, which is really one of the few positive things that came out of COVID, but the teachers are really good about sending home assignments, and what they’re supposed to do on a daily basis, and give parents advice about what the assignment is,” said Nick.

Nedrose announced Thursday night there will be no school Friday, and students will not be required to take part in remote learning. Classes will resume Monday.

