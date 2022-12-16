Plow operators staying persistent during the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As this week’s storm persists, there are many people working behind the scenes to clear the roads, and some are putting in long hours.

The weather this week has been a testament to everyone’s endurance, especially those clearing the roads. These cots used by snowplow operators to sleep at work in between shifts show the fortitude of Public Works, who are working during this week’s storm.

“We have several people, that are staying over per shift. Most of us that are staying overnight are in rural Bismarck, Mandan area, and a couple of people from Lincoln. So we just choose that it’s probably best we stay here, so we don’t get stuck,” said Schiermeister

They are planning to work 12-hour days until Christmas, and their team is made up of around 14 people per shift, but during this snowstorm, they have 16 workers in addition to part-time employees and sanders.

“Early this morning, we were pretty close to being at least a pass through all residential areas. I think there are a few areas left and the promontory point area. They’re still working out, which they should get to them this afternoon,” said Schiermeister

After they cover certain areas, they will recover all the emergency routes.

“Our biggest challenge is the snow, the snow gates, not holding the snow back. There’s so much snow there that it’s getting in driveways, and it’s gonna happen, and we’re doing the best we can to keep a driveway passable,” said Schiermeister

Generous people have donated snacks and treats to keep them going during the day, like Scheels and Bravera Bank.

Public Works asks residents to help the plow operators do their jobs by refraining from parking cars on the streets and blowing snow back onto plowed roads and be patient. They will start widening the streets again soon.

