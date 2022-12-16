Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cancels trip to Minot amid winter weather

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Unfortunately, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile won’t be able to play “ketchup” this weekend in the Magic City, amid the winter weather.

The iconic Wienermobile was supposed to make stops in Minot Friday through Monday at grocery stores, but organizers announced they would be having to cancel their trip due to the conditions.

In a statement, they said they’re confident a different team would make it to Minot when weather conditions are better.

