North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 56-year-old man from Sanborn, North Dakota, is in jail after backing into a Nebraska State Trooper and then leaving the scene of a traffic stop.

According to Nebraska Highway Patrol, it happened on Thursday, December 15, just after 5:00 p.m. The trooper saw the semi pulling a flatbed trailer driving recklessly on Interstate-80 and attempted to pull the truck over.

After being pulled over, the driver, who has been identified as Kasey Martinson, accelerated in reverse, striking the trooper’s car and giving the trooper minor injuries in the process.

A pursuit then took place and lasted for over two hours. Nebraska Highway Patrol troopers used stop sticks to slow the semi and it lost multiple tires, but Martinson kept driving and authorities say he tried to hit multiple patrol cars in the process.

NHP were able to get Martinson to stop, but he refused to get out of the vehicle or respond to repeated commands from troopers.

After one hour of attempting to have him exit voluntarily, a K9 was sent into the cab of the semi; Martinson exited immediately and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.