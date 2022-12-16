Montana Senators celebrate passage of national defense bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - Montana’s Senators are calling the National Defense Authorization Act a win for the armed forces.

The bill provides $858 billion in national defense funding and gives servicemembers a nearly 5-percent pay raise. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says it has plenty of benefits for Montana, including ending the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“It includes a well-deserved pay raise for our military, protects women from the draft, and strengthens our nuclear triad to ensure that America’s military remains the very best and the most intimidating in the world,” said Daines.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) says the bill will bolster the nation’s national and homeland security.

“From working to implement the next generation of ICBMs at Malmstrom, to giving our servicemembers a well-deserved pay raise, and supporting our military families and veterans—we’re keeping our country safe and tackling emerging national security threats,” said Tester.

Other provisions in the bill include allowing private entities to donate property to the VA to help advance VA construction projects, improving compensation and disability retirement benefits to federal firefighters, and requiring a report on the Department of Defense’s Inspectors General framework to oversee US assistance to Ukraine and give a full accounting of how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.