Montana Senators celebrate passage of national defense bill

Army soldiers
Army soldiers(WAFF)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - Montana’s Senators are calling the National Defense Authorization Act a win for the armed forces.

The bill provides $858 billion in national defense funding and gives servicemembers a nearly 5-percent pay raise. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says it has plenty of benefits for Montana, including ending the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“It includes a well-deserved pay raise for our military, protects women from the draft, and strengthens our nuclear triad to ensure that America’s military remains the very best and the most intimidating in the world,” said Daines.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) says the bill will bolster the nation’s national and homeland security.

“From working to implement the next generation of ICBMs at Malmstrom, to giving our servicemembers a well-deserved pay raise, and supporting our military families and veterans—we’re keeping our country safe and tackling emerging national security threats,” said Tester.

Other provisions in the bill include allowing private entities to donate property to the VA to help advance VA construction projects, improving compensation and disability retirement benefits to federal firefighters, and requiring a report on the Department of Defense’s Inspectors General framework to oversee US assistance to Ukraine and give a full accounting of how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's most famous photo
North Dakota’s most famous photo
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
A semi appears out of the snow headed east and drives through the gate, before coming to a stop.
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
Power outages
Power outages reported amid winter storm
Jacob Long
Update: Williams County looking for murder suspect

Latest News

Gas meter
Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder
Stuck at home
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
Minotauros-Bobcats
Minotauros postpone Friday night Teddy Bear Toss game versus Bobcats
TikTok ban
Governor Gianforte Prohibits Use of TikTok for State Business, on State Equipment