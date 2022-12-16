Minotauros postpone Friday night Teddy Bear Toss game versus Bobcats

Minotauros-Bobcats
Minotauros-Bobcats(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minotauros fans will have to wait two more weeks to toss their teddy bears.

Friday night’s game versus the Bismarck Bobcats has been postponed due to poor road conditions until Dec. 29, the Minotauros announced Friday afternoon.

Portions of U.S. Highway 83 were closed until Friday morning.

Tickets from Friday night’s game will remain valid for the game on Dec. 29. The Minotauros and Bobcats are still scheduled to play in Bismarck Saturday night, as of 2 p.m. Friday.

